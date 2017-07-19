  3. Donald Trump Jr’s Russia meeting: US Senate intel panel wants to interview everyone who was present

The leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said that wanted to interview Donald Trump's son, campaign chairman and everyone else who was at a meeting last year with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

By: | Washington | Updated: July 19, 2017 5:41 AM
The leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday that wanted to interview President Donald Trump’s son, campaign chairman and everyone else who was at a meeting last year with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower. “Sure, sure,” the committee’s Republican chairman, Senator Richard Burr, told reporters when asked if he wanted the committee to call in the attendees. Senator Mark Warner, the panel’s Democratic vice chairman, also said the committee wanted to see everyone who had been at the meeting.

