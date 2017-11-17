Trump effect: Germany beats US, becomes number 1 country with the best global image

The US has slipped to 6th spot in the list of countries with the best global image. (Source: Reuters)

Germany has replaced the United States as the country with the best brand image, according to a new study of 50 countries released on Thursday. According to the Nation Brands Index (NBI) survey by German-based market research firm GfK and the British political consultant Simon Anholt, Germany moved one place up from second in 2016 while the United States dropped to the 6th spot with France, Britain, Canada and Japan taking spots two to five. The ranking was given based on public opinion around the world on “the power and quality of each country’s ‘brand image’. The study calculated the final NBI score by researching how well people viewed a country across six categories: Its people, governance, exports, tourism, investment and immigration and culture and heritage.

Germany was in top five for the all categories except for tourism where it ended up on the 10th spot. According to Anholt, the reason behind US’ fall is the ‘Trump effect’. It said that foreigners’ views of the US worsened considerably compared to 2016, particularly in the category “governance,” where it slipped from spot 19 to spot 23. “The loss of the U.S.’s image in the governance category is indicative of the Trump effect, which was triggered by President Trump’s policies and his ‘America First’ message,” Anholt was quoted saying by USA Today.

The 50 nations measured by the survey are as follows, listed by region:

North America: Canada, the U.S.

Western Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Holland, Ireland, Italy, Northern Ireland, Norway*, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK

Central/Eastern Europe: Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine*

Asia-Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand

Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru

Middle East/Africa: Botswana*, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates.

For this survey, GfK conducted 20,185 interviews online in 20-panel countries with adults aged 18 or over. The data was used to reflect key demographic characteristics including age, gender and education of the 2017 online population in that country. Additionally, race/ethnicity was used for sample balancing in the USA, UK, South Africa, India, and Brazil.