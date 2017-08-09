Trouble in family of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif named his younger brother Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif should succeed him as prime minister. (ANI)

Tehmina Durrani, the fourth wife of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has voiced her protest over her husband being given the responsibility of tightening security measures for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif two-day’s rally from Islamabad to Lahore. Durrani tweeted “CM Punjab shd hv been spared the responsibility of both, protecting & assisting his own party rally. V callous 2 put him in this position!”

Durrani’s comment came days after it was reported that Nawaz Sharif’s wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, or their daughter Maryam Nawaz, are emerging as top nominees to occupy the National Assembly seat vacated by Sharif following his disqualification by the nation’s Supreme Court last month. “If I wr 2 advise MNS sb, I wld hv rqsted he adres th nation, instd of puting a most loyal bro, as cm Punjab in sch a contradictory position,” Durrani tweeted

Earlier, Nawaz named his younger brother Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif should succeed him as prime minister (after contesting from NA-120 to become a National Assembly member).

Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panamagate Case, is heading home to Lahore in the form of a rally via G T Road and strict security measures have been taken to assure that no untoward incident takes place in the meeting of his own party PML-N .

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is inspired by the trust of the people. ‘It is people’s trust that inspires Nawaz Sharif,’ he stated. He also prayed for the well-being of his brother and the participants of the party’s rally as well. ‘May Allah keep my brother, my leader & all the participants of rally in his protection,’ the chief minister said.

The PML-N workers from across Punjab are being mobilised by the local leadership to reach Lahore and other points to welcome their leader who was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case on July 28, to get the much-needed political mileage in the face of the challenges its government is facing.

City roads have been decorated with welcome banners that read : “A leader does not need any post… as he lives in hearts.” The banners are from the local leaders and ministers as well.