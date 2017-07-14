TripAdvisor names 3 theme parks in Thailand in its top 10 Asia list

Ramayana Water Park

In an achievement for Thailand, three of its theme parks have been named in top 10 in 2017 Asia list by travel website TripAdvisor. As per the website, the Ramayana Water Park in Thailand city of Pattaya got the third place in the list, with The Black Mountain Water Park in Hua Hin grabbing the sixth spot. It was closely followed by The Cartoon Network Amazone, also in Pattaya to grab the seventh position in Asia.

“Thailand offers various fun-filled activities for families, youth and children equally; becoming an ideal destination for a getaway with your kids. Most of the Indians have grown up watching Cartoon Network and know the Ramayana story; visiting these theme parks will definitely elicit your childhood memories, not forgetting how much fun your kids will have there. We are delighted to get such positive reviews from travellers who visit Thailand and have a great vacation with their family,” Soraya Homchuen, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in Mumbai, was quoted as saying in a press release.

As per TripAdvisor website, the award winners were determined by taking into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for water parks across the globe, that were gathered over a period of twelve years. The report praised The Ramayana Water Park for its “beautifully clean water” and “excellent rides”. It also reviewe Black Mountain Water Park “safe,” “family-friendly” and “a great day out”. The Cartoon Network Amazone considered for its “state-of-the-art” with both “simple and daredevil” slides.

The Ramayana Water Park , which covers an area of 160,000 square metres was opened on May last year. It is one of the largest in South-East Asia. The park also features 21 water rides. It also has more than 50 attractions including a lazy river, two kid’s zones, floating market and many more. The park is situated 20 kilometres south of Pattaya. The place is close to Khao Chi Chan where a sculptural image of Gautam Buddha is etched on the side of a mountain and next to Silverlake Vineyard.

The Black Mountain Water Park, which was opened in 2011, covers an area of 40,000 square metres. It has 17-metre high tower with nine slides, an wave pool, a lazy river, and a children’s pool. The Cartoon Network Amazone was opened in 2014. The park is situated in Bang Saray, about 20 minutes by car south of Pattaya, the release said.