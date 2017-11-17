Train departs 20 seconds early, Japanese rail company apologises!

The Metropolitan Intercity Railway website has issued a statement saying that the crew did not sufficiently check the departure time. (Representational image/ Reuters)

No one could have ever imagined this act of a Japanese train company as they apologised to passengers for a train departing just 20 seconds earlier than the scheduled time. The Tsukuba Express train was scheduled to leave Minami Nagareyama Station for Tsukuba at 9.44.40 am local time on Tuesday, but instead left at 9.44.20 am, as per Sky News. While people of developing countries in Asia are constantly gripping at late-running services of railways in their countries, the Japanese commuters have an opposite worry! Japan’s rail is renowned for its punctual transport.

The Metropolitan Intercity Railway website has issued a statement saying that the crew did not sufficiently check the departure time. The company’s statement stated that the management wanted to “deeply apologise for the severe inconvenience” to any customers affected by the error. However, the company didn’t receive any complaint relating to this issue.

The Tsukuba Express was started in August 2005 and carries more than 230,000 passengers a day. The train can run at a top speed of 81mph. The company said that no one missed the train as a result of the early departure. In the social media, people are joking about the incident. “I once had an Israeli bus driver laugh at me after he closed the door on my hips and drove off with my legs hanging out of the bus. I am so envious of Japan right now,” a user wrote on Twitter. Another user has also praised the Japanese rail services, saying “Tokyo train company’s apology for 20-second-early departure is one of the best things about Japan.”