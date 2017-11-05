Tourists attacked: Chinese embassy warns of security risks

A group of 40 Chinese tourists was attacked and robbed on Thursday by four men near a hotel in Val-de Marne, Paris suburbs. (Reuters)

The Chinese embassy in Paris has urged Chinese tourists to raise vigilance and take precautions following the mugging and attack on Chinese nationals, a media report said.

France has been faced with grim public security recently and Paris region has reported a series of muggings and attacks against Chinese tourists and Chinese French, Xinhua news agency quoted the embassy as saying in a statement posted on its website.

According to local media, a group of 40 Chinese tourists was attacked and robbed on Thursday by four men near a hotel in Val-de Marne, Paris suburbs.

The robbers sprayed the tourists with tear gas while they returned from their tour in the French capital.

The group of Chinese tourists returned to China on Friday.

Confirming the robbery, the Chinese embassy said it had contacted the French Police and urged them to solve the case and bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.