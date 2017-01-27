Top US President Donald Trump advisor asks mainstream media to keep mouth shut

“I want you to quote this. The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the US,” Bannon said. (Reuters)

A top Donald Trump advisor has asked the mainstream media in the US to keep its mouth shut as the news organisations have been “humiliated” by the general elections results and he repeatedly described them as “the opposition party” of the current administration.

“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while,” Stephen K Bannon, Chief White House Strategist for President Donald Trump told The New York Times in a conference call.

“I want you to quote this. The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the US,” Bannon said.

Bannon, who played a key role in the victory of Trump last November said that the elite media got it all wrong covering the campaign. “The elite media got it dead wrong, 100 per cent dead wrong,” Bannon said calling it “a humiliating defeat that they will never wash away, that will always be there.”

“The mainstream media has not fired or terminated anyone associated with following our campaign,” Bannon said. “Look at the Twitter feeds of those people: they were outright activists of the Clinton campaign. You were humiliated,” he alleged.

“The media has zero integrity, zero intelligence, and no hard work. You’re the opposition party. Not the Democratic Party. You’re the opposition party. The media is the opposition party,” he said.

“The paper of record for our beloved republic, The New York Times, should be absolutely ashamed and humiliated. They got it 100 per cent wrong,” Bannon said.