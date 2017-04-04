Top US envoy on North Korea to visit Moscow

And the visit comes after US President Donald Trump warned that if China fails to bring a belligerent Pyongyang to heel, Washington may act alone to deal with the threat. (Reuters)

Washington’s senior official dealing with the nuclear stand-off with North Korea is due in Moscow on Tuesday to seek Russia’s cooperation in facing down the Pyongyang regime. Special representative Joseph Yun will spend two days in the Russian capital and meet with Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Igor Morgulov and local experts.

His visit comes just ahead of a planned trip to Moscow by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, which the State Department has said he plans to make this month.

And the visit comes after US President Donald Trump warned that if China fails to bring a belligerent Pyongyang to heel, Washington may act alone to deal with the threat. “If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will,” Trump warned, in an interview with the Financial Times published today. Kim Jong-un’s rogue northern regime has defied international sanctions to carry out a series of banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile tests.

Senior US officials have said Trump will use this week’s Florida summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to demand that China bring Pyongyang to heel. But they have not ruled out unilateral action to halt a weapons program that could one day produce a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching US cities.