Too late! How Donald Trump ruined Pakistan’s Happy New Year party but couldn’t take home the cake

Donald Trump administration of the US has been mulling for long to cut down on monetary aid it has been providing to Pakistan in the name of so-called fight against terrorism. That Trump would take such a decision was speculated for long. That it came on January 1 was a big surprise for the world, especially for Pakistan. And Trump did it on Twitter. “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!,” Trump tweeted the decision that was immediately denounced by Pakistan.

Following Trump’s tweet, the US administration decided to suspend its USD 255 million military aid to Pakistan for now. Confirming the decision, the US also said that the fate of such an assistance would depend on Islamabad’s response to terrorism on its soil.

“The United States does not plan to spend the USD 255 million in FY 2016 in Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time,” a senior administration official was quoted as saying by PTI on conditions of anonymity. “The president has made clear the US expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance,” he said.

Too Late, Trump

The US has provided billions of dollars for years to help Pakistan fight its so-called war against terrorism. However, terror outfits have mushroomed on Pakistani soil, many of them are aided by Islamabad to carry forward its bleed India policy. In 2011, to the shock of the world, even then al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden was found and killed by the US in Pakistan. Yet the US continued to give aid to Pakistan.

The US decision to suspend the aid to Pakistan has clearly come very late. It was reflected in the way Pakistan’s foreign minister Khwaja Asif and the country’s defence ministry reacted to the US President’s tweet.

“We have already told the US that we will not do more, so Trump’s ‘no more’ does not hold any importance,” Asif was quoted as saying by Pakistan’s Geo News.

Even Pakistan’s Defence Ministry fired back at Trump’s tweet, saying that it has got “nothing but invective and mistrust” for all the actions it took in support of America’s war against terrorism.

“Pak as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust. They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis,” Pakistan Defence Ministry said in a tweet.

It is apparent from the two statements above that Pakistan doesn’t regret scathing charges coming to it from the US, nor does it care about the the suspension of US aide.