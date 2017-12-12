To win $15,000, ‘China’s first rooftopper’ performs deadly stunt, falls to death from 62 storey building

The entire heart-wrenching incident was recorded on videotape by a camera which the daredevil had placed to record himself.

What can only be described as a dreadful incident, a man fell from a high rise building in China. The man was famous on Chinese social media and went by the name of ‘China’s first rooftopper’. Wu Yongning was only 26 when he breathed his last. The incident happened when Wu Yongning was performing stunt – lowering himself over the edge of the building to do a pull-up stunt – on a high-rise. He lost his grip while he was at the edge of the roof. He fell from the Huayuan International Centre in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province in central China. The incident happened on November 8 as per the reports of AsiaWire.

The entire heart-wrenching incident was recorded on videotape by a camera which the daredevil had placed to record himself. The body was recovered by a window cleaner who reported it. Local authorities have regarded it as an ‘accident’ and ruled out any other possibilities of death.

It was only after a month when Yongning’s girlfriend and family members confirmed his death. Yongning performed this stunt so that he would be eligible to win 100,000 yuan (Rs 8 lakh). It is unclear who was offering the prize amount. Apparently, Yongning needed the money for his wedding. Yongning’s step-uncle Feng Shengliang while speaking to the media said, “He planned to propose to his girlfriend (the day after the challenge). He needed the money for the wedding, and for medical treatment for his ailing mother.”

Yongning death was a reminder of the need for stronger supervision of live streaming apps, the official China Daily said on Tuesday. “Some of them try to hype things up with obscene and dangerous things, and their purpose is to attract more eyeballs and make a profit,” it said in a commentary.

WARNING: Distressing content in video

Tens of thousands of Chinese post videos of themselves in a bid for stardom on the live streaming scene, whose popularity has grown rapidly, particularly in the e-commerce, social networking and gaming sectors. Wu, who used to post videos of himself scaling tall buildings with no safety equipment, hoped to use the prize to pay his mother’s medical bills, the Changsha Evening News said.

It was unclear which live streaming platform Wu intended to post on. “There should be a bottom line for live streaming platforms, and supervision should leave no loopholes,” ran a comment in the online edition of the People’s Daily. Wu’s videos on his Weibo microblog had attracted several million views each. The deadly trend of scaling sky-scrappers has been seen all over the world.