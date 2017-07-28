Titanic trio Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane reunited; here is what it took to bring them together again

Leonardo DiCaprio was joined by a number of his friends and fans when he celebrated the 4th Annual Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala on Wednesday, July 24. (Reuters Image)

Leonardo DiCaprio was joined by a number of his friends and fans when he celebrated the 4th Annual Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala on Wednesday, July 24. The event hosted a number of high-profile guests including other iconic film Titanic stars, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane. The trio of Kate, Billy and Leonardo was seen in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster film, Titanic where Kate played Rose, Billy played Caledon and Leonardo played Jack. Fans of the movie drooled over Billy Zane’s post on Instagram of all three of them together. The event was a great success with several other stars like Sean Penn, Tobey Maguire and Adrien Brody joining in, reports DNA. If there is one thing Leonardo knows how to do, it’s throwing a splendid soiree.

The event took place at Saint-Tropez’s Domaine Bertaud Belieu vineyard in France. It is an annual fundraising auction organized by Leonardo DiCaprio at the French Riveria since 2014 and its boasts of a slew of A-list celebrities. Billy Zane captioned the image, “Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure..”. Billy also auctioned one of his paintings at the event, as he said in his Instagram post which read, “So thrilled to reunite with friends and contribute to such an important cause. My painting behind us was auctioned for €100,000.00 last night!”

See Billy Zane’s Instagram post below:

Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure.. @katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn A post shared by Billy Zane (@billyzane) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

So thrilled to reunite with friends and contribute to such an important cause. My painting behind us was auctioned for €100,000.00 last night! @leonardodicapriofdn art auction. Crazy proud! @katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio A post shared by Billy Zane (@billyzane) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

The event also hosted pop queen Madonna who made a special appearance at the happening. She was seen performing on her songs like “Open Your Heart” and “La Isla Bonita” at the event, reports DNA. The star also posted a video of herself at Instagram performing on the night.

See Madonna’s Instagram post below:

????????????????????????????@leonardodicapriofdn Such an honor to be here supporting Leo’s foundation and doing what we can to save Planet Earth! ???????????????????? A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

“Such an honor to be here supporting Leo’s foundation and doing what we can to save Planet Earth!,” she captioned the post.