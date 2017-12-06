Time person of the year is #MeToo movement; award dedicated to ‘The Silence Breakers’

Time person of the year: The magazine has named anti-harassment #MeToo movement as Person of the Year. (Website)

Time person of the year: The magazine has named anti-harassment #MeToo movement as Person of the Year. The movement took over the social media in recent times like few issues have ever done that raised awareness about sexual harassment and assault across the globe in various industries, especially in Hollywood. It was epitomized by the hashtag MeToo, and “The Silence Breakers” and they played a seminal role to reveal the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault in the world of cinema. The publication announced this on Wednesday. “This is the fastest moving social change we’ve seen in decades, and it began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women – and some men, too – who came forward to tell their own stories,” Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal told NBC’s “Today” program, referring to them as “The Silence Breakers.”

This title was given in the wake of revelations about disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and other men and quickly also engulfed other men in power, including politics. Tens of thousands of people have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted, using the hashtag #MeToo and its foreign language equivalents.

While the concept of #MeToo was started in 2006 by social activist and community organizer Tarana Burke, its use became part of international conversation in October after celebrities on social media used it to share their own sexual abuse stories in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The wave of stories prompted people from all walks of life to add their voice to the movement.

Explaining on why “The Silence Breakers” are the Person Of The Year, media reports quoted Edward Felsenthal as saying, “The roots of Time’s annual franchise—singling out the person or persons who most influenced the events of the year—lie in the so-called great man theory of history, a phrasing that sounds particularly anachronistic at this moment. But the idea that influential, inspirational individuals shape the world could not be more apt this year.” He added, “For giving voice to open secrets, for moving whisper networks onto social networks, for pushing us all to stop accepting the unacceptable, the Silence Breakers are the 2017 Person of the Year.”