Three more Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy  

The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday detained three more Indian fishermen near Dhanushkodi, taking the number to 12. (IE)

A country boat has also been seized from the fishermen. As many as twelve Indian fishermen were detained yesterday by the Lankan Navy along with their two fishing boats from Pamban, Tamil Nadu.

The Sri Lankan Navy had also arrested seven fishermen from Pudukottai Kottaipattinam and detained their two fishing boats on Monday night.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday sought the latter’s intervention for the early release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka.

He echoed the stand of his predecessor late J. Jayalalithaa that a permanent solution to the issue will be possible only by restoring India’s sovereignty over Katchatheevu, an islet handed over to the neighbouring country by India.

The Chief Minister has said the Sri Lankan strategy of not releasing the boats of the apprehended fishermen is causing great damage to their livelihood.