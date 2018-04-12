This Trump joke by Queen Elizabeth II would easily put many stand-up comedians to sham

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: Reuters)

At 91, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II cracked a joke that would easily put many stand-up comedians to shame – comparing a noisy helicopter with US President Donald Trump! While strolling through Buckingham Palace Garden with famed British naturalist David Attenborough for a TV documentary, a loud helicopter hovered overhead and shattered the tranquillity, giving the Queen an opportunity to show off her sense of humour.

“Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk? Sounds like President Trump,” she quipped. The pair were filming for an ITV documentary ‘The Queen’s Green Planet’ to be aired on April 16, ITV News reported. The film reveals some real nuggets of information. The Queen discusses climate change, Trump and even her own demise. The programme is based on a project called The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a plan to create a network of forest conservation projects dedicated to the Queen in all 53 countries of the Commonwealth, the report said.

It also follows film-maker and campaigner Angelina Jolie, who helped with the canopy project in Namibia – where one of her children was born. The Queen even tells Attenborough she hopes the project to plant more trees may even have an impact on climate change. “So, if all countries continue to plant, it might change the climate again,” she tells him. When Attenborough suggests climate change might lead to “all kinds of different trees growing here in another 50 years” the Queen jokes, “It might easily be, yes. I won’t be here though.”