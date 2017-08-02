This teen jumped from a plane, landed in police net

A 17-year-old boy jumped off from an airplane on Tuesday by opening its emergency door. (Representational Image)

A 17-year-old boy jumped off from an airplane on Tuesday by opening its emergency door. According to a report by the Associated Press, the boy opened the emergency door when the plane just landed and jumped off onto the tarmac at the San Francisco airport.

The teen, identified as a U. S. citizen, was traveling alone on the Copa Airlines Flight 208 from Panama City headed to San Fransisco, reports AP. On Tuesday, when the airplane was waiting on the tarmac of the airport to head to a gate, the boy jumped off the airplane. A woman from San Jone, Sophia Gibson, told KNTV that the people sitting next to the teen were shocked when he jumped off the plane. She said, “It was as if he was like flying out, like it was really fast.” No one was able to stop the kid from jumping down the plane as the boy acted too fast. According to the passengers, the boy seemed too anxious and fidgety throughout the flight. A man from Arthertor named Matt Crowder, who was also traveling on the same flight, said that the people who were sitting near the exit stood up in shock and started shouting as soon as the boy jumped off.

According to AP, Doug Yakel, an airfield construction crew who confronted the boy, said the teen appeared to be in a state of emotional setback. In his statement, Yakel mentioned that no other flights or runaways had been affected and the boy was not injured too. The plane went to the assigned gate and all the passengers were de-boarded safely. Though, a passenger named Isaac Rodrigues said that since there was no door to close, the flight attendant used her body to block the gap so that the plane could continue to the gate, reported AP. The boy was arrested and is now in police custody.