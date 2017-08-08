This political analyst went live on TV in shorts and coat; WATCH viral video

While Asfour looks decently and appropriately clothed in the Television frame, the video recorded by Asfour’s son show him sitting on a sofa in just shorts.

Television blooper is always a fun to watch thing. The videos that tell you about behind the scenes fun are also a delight. One such video of Jordanian political analyst, Majid Asfour, is doing rounds on Facebook for all the funny reasons. Guess what! The video put an approval mark on the age-old rumour that some of the TV anchors and guests actually dress-up informally. The video, which has now gone viral, shows the political analyst speaking to a TV channel sans trousers.

The video, recorded by Asfour’s son Manaf, shows the political analyst seriously discussing the Israeli shooting in Amman. While Asfour looks decently and appropriately clothed in the Television frame, the video recorded by Asfour’s son show him sitting on a sofa in just shorts.

Here’s the viral video:

???? شاهد …

واقع قناة الجزيرة في تضخيم “الاحداث والتصاريح” pic.twitter.com/JPcTQyekmd — شبكة أبوظبي ???? (@NET_AD) July 26, 2017

He is also making efficient use of cushions to put the laptop camera right in front of his face. The video has gone viral and has been uploaded on multiple various platforms now. “The temperature in Amman was above 30 deg C and I was at home, so I decided to wear a jacket, a shirt and go on air like this,” Asfour told The Jordan Times.