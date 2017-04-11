This manned submersible made by China can dive 4,500 meters under the sea; 5 things to know!

The 11,000-metre deep-sea submersible is planned to conduct its first ocean test in 2021, said Yan Kai, director of the state key laboratory of deep-sea manned submersible under the China Ship Scientific Research Centre. (Representative image)

China has built a manned submersible comprising key parts, 90 percent of which are manufactured by the country’s scientists. The newly constructed submersible, which will carry out research on earth’s seabeds, has the capability to dive 4,500 meters under the sea, according to the People’s Daily. Here are five things that you may want to know about it:

1) The 11,000-metre deep-sea submersible is planned to conduct its first ocean test in 2021, said Yan Kai, director of the state key laboratory of deep-sea manned submersible under the China Ship Scientific Research Centre.

2) Yan, a deputy to the National Peoples Congress, told state-run Xinhua news agency on the sidelines of the annual legislative session that the submersible is part of the Jiaolong family, whose manned device set Chinas record of reaching 7,062 metres deep in the Pacific Oceans Mariana Trench in 2012.

3) The submersible, which was completely designed and made in China, is equipped with five observation windows and can stay underwater for 12 hours, creating favourable conditions for researchers to expand the scope of their observation, Yan said.

4) A series of submersibles to dive at a range of 1,000 to 2,000 metres are also being planned.

5) “Humans understanding of the deep sea is shallower than that of the moon surface,” he said. “Conducting scientific research in the deep sea will boost our knowledge about the oceans and Earth”, Yan said.