This is what will get Indian immigrants US visa; here is how you can benefit

Indian immigrants looking to get US visa have faced a lot of anxious moments ever since Donald Trump became the president. Now it emerges that the anxiety may get lessened as some changes may well happen that will get them access to this country. In a big relief, some big changes are being talked about that may become US policy soon. So, now if you are skilled, have talent and can speak English, then you might not face any major issue in getting admitted to the United States. The Trump administration has no qualms about admitting immigrants who are skilled and can speak English. An official from the government said this while giving an insight of the new merit-based system that such individuals could be from any part of the world as long as they fulfil these requirements.

“We want to bring in individuals, wherever they may be from, who love this country, who love its people, who have skills, who have talent, who have — who speak English, who are committed to supporting our values and our very way of life,” said the official.

The official said that such a policy is developed and implemented, it could majorly benefit individuals from countries like India, considering that majority of them meet the criteria. The Trump administration wants to reform the immigration system to serve the US’ national interest, an official was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that a system that prioritises individuals based on their individual skills and merit will certainly produce better results.

The Trump administration cited the examples of Lottery programme or chain migration in the US as programmes for immigrants that ignores requirements which are important for individuals to succeed in the country.

“So, what we have with the Diversity Lottery Program or through chain migration is that in these cases there are identified examples of individuals who were not selected to come to the US based on their love of this country, skills, merit, and individual attributes that will lead them to their success. We would like to admit individuals from all backgrounds or any place in the world, based on their own individual merit and their likelihood of success, into the US,” the official said.

In fact, Donald Trump also vouched for the removal of lottery system in the country to admit immigrants. “We need a merit based system of immigration, and we need it now! No more dangerous Lottery.”

Recently, Trump was criticized for his comment on immigration from “shithole countries”. A group of “extremely appalled” African countries demanded that Donald Trump retract and apologise for his reported denunciation of immigration from “shithole” nations.