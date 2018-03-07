This drunken man has to pay over Rs 1 lakh for an Uber ride

It goes without saying that drunken driving is very dangerous cocktail! And, this man was drunk but was not driving, and even then he had to pay a big price for the act!

It goes without saying that drunken driving is very dangerous cocktail! And, this man was drunk but was not driving, and even then he had to pay a big price for the act! However, drinking and then taking a cab proved very expensive for this man. For a 300 mile or 482 km Uber ride, Kenny Bachman paid a whopping $1635! All this happened due to wrong drop location mentioned by him on the app and selecting the wrong cab type. With the current exchange rate, this mounts more than Rs 1,06,000!

How this happened is also a story on its own. As per the report at nj.com, Kenny Bachman was out for drinks in Morgantown, West Virginia. Soon when he had a little too much to handle, Bachman called for an Uber to his place near the campus of West Virginia University. Thanks to his drunken state, Bachman selected his hometown in Gloucester County, New Jersey. And the twist to the tale is that Bachman ordered an Uber XL, a type of cab which can carry up to six passengers in one go!

After 2 hours of passing out, Bachman reportedly said that he gained some consciousness unaware of his location. Being in a drunken state, he forced himself to carry on with the ride to his hometown. As reported, Bachman said that he ‘had it fully sink in.’ He said, “After the ride ended, I saw the bill. I was like ‘This is insane, that’s just crazy.’”

Snapshot of his Uber ride.

(Image credit: CharlotteObserver.com)

Uber has confirmed about the ride. The company has said that since the ride happened, Bachman has to pay full price for the ride.

Snapshot of the drunken man’s GoFundMe page.

However, the story doesn’t end there. Bachman has reportedly set up a GoFundMe account and is asking for donations to pay off his cab ride. As per his page on GoFundMe it reads: “Blacked out in an Uber and woke up to a $1,600 dent in my pocket.” GoFundMe is a platform where people can donate money to various causes.