This Chinese ‘Auntie gang’ used to terrorise loan defaulters, jailed

Members of an “auntie gang” in China have been jailed for spreading terror in the city of Shangqiu. (Reuters Image)

Members of an “auntie gang” in China have been jailed for spreading terror in the city of Shangqiu. Fourteen members of the gang have received a jail term of 11 years for “organising, leading and participating in gangster-like organisations and for their provocative and disturbing behaviour,” as reported by the Beijing News. Members of this Chinese gang collected debts from the defaulters by jeopardizing them. They even stripped naked to get the victims to pay out the debts.

The sentences were handed down last month after the gang terrorized the victims for over four years. This gang consisted of around 30 females who were around 50 years old, on an average. They were strangers who met while they participated in a common Chinese pastime dancing activity and then joined the debt-collecting scheme in Shangqiu. They were hired by property developers and institutions who had their debts pending and wanted them paid. These women have been accused of using aggressive methods to collect debts and also for forcing people out of their homes for paving the way for construction projects.

According to the reports by Straitstimes.com, these women even spat on the victims to get the money out of them. They even stripped female victims if they resisted from paying off the debts and stripped themselves in front of the male defaulters to pretend like they had been sexually abused. The gang leader, Gao Yun who is a blind woman, told the Beijing News that it was “something fun to do”. Adding on to that, she said that the driving motive for them to indulge in the gang activities was the wages they received, which were near about 200 yuan (S$40.60) per day plus daily meals.