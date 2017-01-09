Things not getting any better for US elect Donald Trump and team

US President Donald Trump to Hold First Press Conference Since July. (Source: Reuters)

It’s been two months since Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the U.S. Presidential elections by winning 306 votes but public rage over this historic election is not settling down. In the latest chapter of American politics, Reince Priebus, Trump’s incoming chief of staff has accepted that Russia had a role to play in Trump’s election over Hillary Clinton. Priebus stated in a Sunday Television show, “He’s not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular campaign.”

With Trump set to take office in less than two weeks, Two biggest issues that the new American President has to address is his take on the relation with Russia and how he plans to disengage himself from the business empire. U.S. intelligence officials mentioned it in the past that a series of hacks were initiated from Moscow that helped Trump win the race to White House. However, Trump has remained sceptical about these allegations but has always remained firm about improving relations with Russia terming anyone who would not do so, stupid.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell certainly agrees with the idea. He said, “My suspicion is these hopes will be dashed pretty quickly. The Russians are clearly a big adversary. And they demonstrated it by trying to mess around in our election.”

Trump and allies are heading towards a crucial time as the senate plans to hold it’s first confirmation meeting on Tuesday i.e. January 9. The session will have a hearing on Gen. John Kelly who is set to be the new homeland security secretary and senators will also scrutinise Alabama’s Jeff Sessions who is nominated top be the attorney journal.

Sighting the importance of the meeting, Trump and allies are going through extensive training with transition officials confirming that they have spent more than 70 hours in full-blown mock hearings. However, Trump is yet to make a statement about his business commitments despite pledging to stay away from them while serves as the president.