The Trump Era starts: ‘The Donald’ all set to paint US in his vivid colours

Donald Trump has always been a businessman. He knows how to cut a deal as well as cut lose when the profits evaporate. (Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump is all set to take over as the Commander in Chief of America and the beginning of the Trump era is nigh – inauguration is on 20th January, when current President Barack Obama will step down. So, what will it be like? Controversial, passionate, and most of all in-your-face. Don’t expect a plan, be prepared for massive decisions taken more on gut feeling than a structured response to new trends and transformational changes happening globally or even domestically. If the poll campaign and today’s presser is anything to go by, detractors beware! Knowing full well that the entire world was watching, Trump did not bother about the kind of figure he was cutting, he targetted all those people, the media especially, who had taken a position against him and proceeded to browbeat them. The US has been in similar situations. When the run-of-the-mill Hollywood actor Ronald Reagan took over in the presidency in the 80s, everyone predicted doomsday, including a nuclear armageddon. That did not happen and surprisingly, the economy did not really get harmed by his policies that were sprung as surprises. Many events happened including the spurring of Russia’s fall from superpower status, leaving the US as the most powerful nation on earth.

Donald Trump: “I have great respect for the news and great respect for freedom of the press” http://t.co/j6jNyCkKvZ http://t.co/sC37n0h6eA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2017

Donald Trump has always been a businessman. He knows how to cut a deal as well as cut lose when the profits evaporate. He knows the tricks of trade to rise out of a bankruptcy. Whether he can couch that in fancy phrases that will be appreciated by Wall Street or the corporate behemoths in America is immaterial. They will be left with no choice. They will have to follow the leader. Fortunately, for him, the Senate and House of Reps is very much in his favour.

Decisions will come quick. Akin to a CEO, Donald will likely run his presidency like he ran the Trump Organisation. He will decide the course of action and push resources into the effort to achieve set goals. And what is his biggest goal? Jobs. He may consider himself a ‘god’, but it will take more than divine intervention to get the moribund job market in the US moving. Next on the agenda will be infrastructure to make ‘America Great Again’ – after all, the fact that Hillary Clinton lost the elections, it is clear very few believed in her famous phrase that ‘America is already great!’ Another area that will acquire prominence is ‘Made in America’. Considering corporates will be chary of giving up their foreign cheap labour factories in Asia, it will take a lot of arm-twisting by Trump to get them on board. So, the process to power the move to greatness will now start. What will it take to reach there? Money. Lots of it. US doesn’t have that much. So, be prepared to see a number of mammoth projects that will literally suck money out of the US Treasury.

Trump on Obamacare replacement: “We’re going to do repeal and replace” http://t.co/4TOx0FTXkq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2017

That also means that a number of cash-hungry sectors of the economy on which massive funds are being lavished at the moment and which are perceived as too important to be ditched, will find themselves running dry of funds. The first hint may well be that the death knell of ‘Obamacare’ has been sounded. Other such areas will be in the defence sector that Trump has already targetted as being horrendously wasteful.

And what will the crowning glory that Trump is targetting. Another chance to win the presidency four years down the line. Well, Reagan ruled for 2 terms!