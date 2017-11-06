Texas shooting: 26 killed in US church, Donald Trump calls it ‘act of evil’, latest developments so far

Texas shooting: At least 26 people were killed and over 20 injured after a man opened fire inside of a church in the US. The horrific incident took place in South Texas, 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Texas shooting: At least 26 people were killed and over 20 injured after a man opened fire inside of a church in the US. The horrific incident took place in South Texas, 30 miles southeast of San Antonio. The incident has been termed as the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history, according to reports. A top Texas public safety officer said that 23 of the people found dead in a shooting at a Baptist church were found inside the building, two others were outside and one person was transported but died later. Regional Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety Freeman Martin said the ages of those killed ranged from 5 to 72.

Here are the latest developments

1. The Pentagon has confirmed the suspect identified in the mass shooting at a Texas church previously served in the Air Force. In a brief statement, the Pentagon says Devin Kelley was an airman ‘at one point,’ but additional details about his time in the Air Force were not immediately available.

2. President Donald Trump has said the deadly church shooting in Texas is an ‘act of evil’. President Trump, who is in Tokyo on the first leg of a visit to Asia, has spoken with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the state has the administration’s ‘full support’. President Trump said he will continue to follow developments closely while he is traveling through Asia. President Trump says the ‘act of evil’ occurred as the victims and families were in their place of ‘sacred worship’.

3. Texas authorities are offering more details about the timeline of a deadly church shooting. Department of Public Safety regional director Freeman Martin says the alleged shooter was dressed in black, wearing tactical gear and a ballistic vest when he arrived at a neighboring gas station around 11:20 a.m.

4. The suspect had crossed the street to the church, left his vehicle and started firing a Ruger AR assault-type rifle at the church. Then he entered the church and fired.

5. As he left the church, the shooter met an unidentified area resident with his own rifle who pursued him. The suspect was found dead in his vehicle near the border between Wilson and Guadalupe counties. Martin says it’s unclear if he died of a self-inflected wound or was shot by the resident.

6. The wounded were taken to hospitals. Video on KSAT television showed first responders taking a stretcher from the church to a waiting AirLife helicopter. Eight victims were taken by medical helicopter to the Brooke Army Medical Center, the military hospital said.