Tesla chief Elon Musk says Australia heading back to Dark Ages; makes big statement on power

Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Reuters)

Tech billionaire and Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk who earlier in the month of July agreed to build the world’s largest lithium-ion battery in order to secure South Australia’s power supply has warned the country to take corrective measures on an urgent basis. Musk had agreed on building the lithium-ion battery in the wake of a statewide blackout. While the agreement has been made, it is being reported that Tesla CEO had no idea of the firestorm he had walked into, according to a report by News.com. While appearing for an interview on Channel 9’s 60 Minutes earlier in the week, Musk said that he was unaware of the politically-charged conflict and the quarrel that is ongoing between the states. Moreover, Musk also seemed to have been unaware of the future energy sources and power costs involved. The situation has gone beyond bizarre with the future of Australian electricity policy at stake.

While talking about the same, Musk was quoted saying, “I didn’t realize there was this big battle going on. I just didn’t know.” While talking about receiving criticism for his battery plans for South Australia, Musk said that he was hurt by the statement made by the Federal Government. He said, “We get that (criticism) all the time. It can be a little disheartening.”

While on the show, Musk was told about the cost of electricity in Australia and the fight to keep rising costs under control by the show presenter. According to report, while reacting to the same, Musk was quoted saying, “Wow. Really? I didn’t realize it was that expensive to go the fossil fuel route.” He added, “I mean Australia has so many natural resources, electricity should be cheap.” While talking about his project, he said, “People in Australia should be proud of the fact that Australia has the world’s biggest battery.” He further said, “It is an inspiration and it will serve to say to the whole world that this is possible.”

While talking about Australia’s energy supply problems, Musk said that the country needs to do more. He added, “It’s a definition that if it’s not renewable, it’s going to run out at some point.” He further said, “And we will have the choice of the collapse of civilization and into the dark ages we go or we find something renewable.”