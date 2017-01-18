Technology firms create non-tech jobs as well, say leaders

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman said pace of change in technologies is only going to accelerate going ahead. (Reuters)

As the world debates technological innovations like artificial intelligence killing jobs, top global leaders, including IMF chief Christine Lagarde, today said a good narrative is that even technology companies indirectly and directly create non-tech jobs.

Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said it is a misconception that technology companies have created only tech jobs. Facebook itself has helped a large number of small and medium businesses reach their audience and create a huge number of jobs, she added.

On hate messages and hoaxes being spread through Facebook such as posts about an Indian being shown as a Pakistani, she said the company takes these instances very seriously.

Lagarde said one great positive narrative is that even technology companies like Facebook and Ebay are creating a large number of non-tech jobs.

Concurring with Sandberg’s view, Whitman said platforms like Ebay and Amazon marketplace have created a huge number of jobs in the small and medium enterprises segment of the economies across the world.

“Part of the narrative about technology is that you have to have a PhD to get a job in it, but it’s just not true,” she said.

She also said art and films are going to play a very important role in creating a positive narrative.

On technology favouring the highly skilled more, Whitman said technology actually can accommodate different kinds of jobs including those that do not require high skills.

Speaking at a session on ‘A Positive Narrative for Global Community’ at the WEF annual meeting here, award winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy said she sees more hope today among the youth. “I see less anxiety and more hope among the young people I work with,” she said.

Noting that keeping quite on seeing atrocities is also doing an injustice, she said her films have led to the government in Pakistan introducing stricter laws against atrocities against women. According to her, young people today can see through things and it is not easy to hide anything.

\”If I don’t do what I’m doing, I’m sure some one else will do,” she said, while adding that she does not think about who the audiences are when she makes a film.