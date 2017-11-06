Taunting Donald Trump costs this woman dear, gets her fired from job; her offense? Flipping off Trump motorcade

(Source: Huff Post)

A Virginia woman Juli Briskman, who flipped off Trump’s motorcade, was fired from her marketing job at the government contractor Akima LLC. After the photo (taken by a White House photographer) surfaced, her bosses told her she had violated the company’s social media policy because she had used the photo as her profile picture. Briskman, a 50-year-old mother of two, said she was stunned that someone had taken a picture of her giving Trump the middle finger. Briskman told Huffington Post, “They (her bosses) said, ‘We’re separating from you. Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things on your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’” She added that when she saw Trump’s motorcade come up next to her, her ‘blood just started to boil’ as DACA recipients are getting kicked out and ads for open enrollment in ObamaCare are being pulled down.

She also claimed that she doesn’t regret her actions, adding: “In some ways, I’m doing better than ever.” However, she did express her anguish by saying, “I’m angry about where our country is right now. I am appalled. This was an opportunity for me to say something.” Briskman also pointed out the contradiction of the company in implementing the policy saying, “a male co-worker was only reprimanded after he commented on a post with ‘a f#$king Libtard asshole,’ despite having the company name as his cover photo.