Talks with Mexico leader would have been ‘fruitless’: Donald Trump

Donald Trump (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today said that talks with his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto now called off would have been “fruitless” if Mexico is unwilling to pay for a wall along the countries’ common border.

“The president of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week,” Trump told Republican lawmakers at a retreat in Philadelphia.

“Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless, and I want to go a different route. I have no choice.”