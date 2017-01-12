Taliban video shows kidnapped professors begging Donald Trump to negotiate their release

There was no indication of where the video had been filmed but it seemed timed to coincide with the current US presidential transition. (Reuters)

In a video released by the Taliban militant group, an American and an Australian professor who were kidnapped in Kabul five months ago have pleaded with US President-elect Donald Trump to help secure their release.

The video, uploaded on YouTube on Wednesday and apparently filmed on January 1, is the first public sign of life of the two teachers since their abduction, reports the Guardian.

American professor Kevin King, 60, and Australian professor Timothy John Weeks, 48, were violently kidnapped on August 7 outside the campus of the American University of Afghanistan where they both taught.

In the 13-minute video, the pair is seen begging the American government to negotiate with their captors.

The Taliban appear to have demanded the release of several “soldiers” in exchange for the professors. There was no indication of where the video had been filmed but it seemed timed to coincide with the current US presidential transition.

“Donald Trump, sir, I ask you, please. This is in your hands. I ask you please to negotiate with the Taliban. If you do not negotiate with them, we will be killed,” the video shows Weeks as saying.

The abduction of the two was part of a recent string of kidnappings of foreigners in Afghanistan.