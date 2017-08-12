Taliban deputy military chief Qari Mohibulllah surrenders in Northern Province

Taliban deputy military chief Qari Mohibulllah (ANI)

Afghanistan’s insurgent group Taliban’s deputy military chief Qari Mohibulllah has surrendered to the Afghan security forces in the Northern Baghlan Province of Afghanistan. Confirming the surrender, the security forces said that Qari Mohib surrenderd with his AK-47 assault rifle along with its five ammunition magazines to the security forces.”Taliban’s deputy military chief Qari Mohibulllah has surrendered to the security forces in Burka district,” Khaama Press quoted the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces, as saying. The Taliban, however, has not commented on the surrender so far. Reportedly, violence is on the rise in the Northern Province of Afghanistan, due to ongoing clashes between the security forces and the Taliban insurgents. Earlier, at least 40 Afghan villagers have reportedly been killed by the Taliban insurgents in Mirza Olang village of northern Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan.