Taliban attack near India-Afghanistan friendship dam in Kabul kills 10 policemen

Afghanistan Taliban on Sunday killed at least 10 police personnel near the Salma Dam, officially known as India-Afghanistan friendship dam. (Image Source: Wapcos)

In a major terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Taliban on Sunday killed at least 10 police personnel near the Salma Dam, officially known as India-Afghanistan friendship dam, news agency AP reported quoting an official. As per the report, the attack took place at a security post in western Afghanistan, killing at least 10 policemen and wounding another three. As per Jelani Farhad, a spokesman for the governor of the western Herat province, Taliban militants carried out the attack late Saturday. He added that five insurgents were also killed in the gunbattle. However, no one immediately claimed the responsibility for the attack. The report further says that Taliban militants have been able to widen their presence in Afghanistan since US and international forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a support and counterterrorism role. Earlier in the day, President Ashraf Ghani reiterated his call for the Taliban to return to peace talks, a request came on the major Islamic festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Salma Dam, near which the attack took place, was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in June, 2016 along with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. The Salma Dam has been built by WAPCOS, an Indian “mini-ratna I”. The dam, built by India, is situated on the upper reaches of Hari Rud River in Afghanistan’ Herat province.

The project involved construction of a 107.5 meter high earth and rock–fill dam and a 42 MW power house with three units of 14 MW each. The dam is also enabled with technology for releasing water for irrigation of 75,000 hectares of land.