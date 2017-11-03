Syrian Army captures Islamic State stronghold in Deir al-Zour

The Syrian Army has captured a key neighbourhood in the eastern city of Deir al-Zour city (Reuters)

The Syrian Army has captured a key neighbourhood in the eastern city of Deir al-Zour city following battles with the Islamic State (IS) group, a military officer said. The army and allied fighters on Thursday captured the Hamidiyeh neighbourhood, where most of the IS command centres were located, Xinhua news agency quoted the officer as saying on condition of anonymity. He added that there are still areas under the IS control in Deir al-Zour city, denying reports of the full control of army over the city.