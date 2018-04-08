Syria regime reaches deal for rebels to quit Douma: SANA

Syria’s government has reached an agreement for rebels to leave their battered holdout of Douma for an opposition-held town in the country’s north, state media reported today.

Syria’s government has reached an agreement for rebels to leave their battered holdout of Douma for an opposition-held town in the country’s north, state media reported today. The official news agency SANA, citing a government source, said the agreement would see “the departure of all so-called Jaish al-Islam terrorists to Jarablus within 48 hours”. It came a day after a reported chemical attack that killed dozens of people in Douma, which Syria and its ally Russia have strongly denied.

