Suspicious package found near White House cleared

A suspicious package that was found near Pennsylvania Avenue close to White House, just two blocks away from the place where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was staying, was cleared by the Secret Service agents. The Secret Service said in a tweet, “Suspicious package was found near Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street in the Lafayette Park which is in close proximity to the White House.” “UPDATE: Suspicous package cleared & owner located. Road closures lifted. Lafayette Park reopened. Thanks @DCPoliceDept for the assist.”

The Lafayette Park and the north fence line of the White House were closed for the investigation.The Secret Service was prompt in addressing the security situation as Prime Minister Modi, who was in the United States on the second leg of his three-nation tour, left for Amsterdam after his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.