SUPER CUTE! Why this entire family is wearing helmet; reason will melt your heart; happy users flood Twitter with helmet babies pics

These super cute pictures are going massively viral on Twitter. Not only the pictures are breaking the internet but the users are welcoming the reason with open arms. So what is this matter all about! Gary and Shayna Gutierrez live in San Antonio, Texas with their two children. One is 3-year-old Camila and other one is 4-month-old Jonas. According to a report in BuzzFeed, Jonas received a head-shaping helmet that he’ll have to wear for 3-6 months. You must be wondering why the little one has to wear the helmet for so long. According to Gary, “The back of Jonas’ head is severely flat and the helmet will eventually correct this flatness, which was caused by Jonas repeatedly sleeping on his back,” as per a report in BuzzFeed. On Saturday, Jonas’s elder sister Camila put on a helmet to match her little brother and finally the dad also joined. According to Gary in a BuzzFeed report, “Jonas’s older sister Camila wants her brother to be happy. She doesn’t want him to feel different.” Now, when Gary’s cousin Shea Serrano tweeted the photo, it broke the internet.

“my cousin’s baby wears a head-shaping helmet so he’s got the whole family wearing helmets now this is the realest shit i ever seen (sic), ” Shea Serrano wrote on Twitter. The tweet got over 1 lakh retweets and likes!

Shea Serrano’s viral tweet

my cousin’s baby wears a head-shaping helmet so he’s got the whole family wearing helmets now this is the realest shit i ever seen pic.twitter.com/hrsj4tMA6d — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 29, 2017

Soon after the Serrano’s tweet went viral, people started reacting to it with pictures and comments. Here are some of the viral and interesting reactions:-

Going by the quantity and kind of reactions that this tweet got, it seems people were really touched.