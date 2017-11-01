Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella condemn New York terror attack

Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and all those in New York City impacted by this horrific act of violence,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a tweet. (Reuters)

Indian-origin CEOs of tech giants Google and Microsoft condemned the New York terror attack in which at least eight persons were killed and 12 seriously injured after a truck mowed down people on a cycle path in Lower Manhattan in US. “So sad to see the senseless loss of lives in NYC, thoughts and prayers with everyone affected there. Gratitude to NYPD, FDNY and first responders there #NYCStrong,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted late on Tuesday. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and all those in New York City impacted by this horrific act of violence,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a tweet.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also offered condolences on Twitter saying, “Tonight our hearts are with the victims, their families and all the people of New York. Stay safe and stay strong.” The attack took place on Tuesday when the city was celebrating Halloween, one of the most festive days in the New York calendar. The pavements were crowded with kids in costumes and there were still children trick-or-treating just yards away, the BBC reported.

The spot is also just yards away from Ground Zero, a site which reminds all New Yorkers of the 9/11 attack in 2001. It did not take police long to confirm that the city had once again been the target of terror. After the collision, the driver exited the vehicle, holding up a paintball gun and a pellet gun. He was shot by a uniformed police officer and was then sent to a hospital.

According to reports, the driver shouted “Allahu Akbar”, which means “God is great” in Arabic. The 29-year-old man who emerged from the white pick-up truck was shot by a police officer and arrested. The media named him as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, an Uzbek immigrant who came to the US in 2010 and settled in Florida, a CNN report said. A note was found in the truck that referred to the Islamic State (IS), a law enforcement source told CBS News.