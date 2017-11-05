Suicide bomb kills dozens in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several explosions rocked the area between the Conoco gas field and the Jafra energy plants in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour. (Reuters)

Dozens of people were killed when a car bomb ripped through a group of refugees in eastern Syria, a monitor group reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several explosions rocked the area between the Conoco gas field and the Jafra energy plants in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that many people have fled toward the desert region following the explosions on Saturday carried out by the Islamic State.

The areas on the eastern bank of Euphrates River are largely controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, who are advancing in that area against the IS.