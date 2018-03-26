Strong earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands – US Geological Survey
By: Reuters | Washington |
Published: March 26, 2018 2:42 AM
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake, which was initially reported at a magnitude of 6.5, was centered 138 miles (222 km) northwest of Saumlaki in the Tanimbar Islands, the USGS said.
There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.