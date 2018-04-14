Strike forces Eiffel Tower in Paris to shut down!

Eiffel Tower in Paris. (Reuters)

Popular tourist attraction of Paris, the Eiffel Tower was shut on Friday. The reason for the shut down is said that to be a strike by security officers of the famous monument. It is has been reported that the security officials have called for a strike over the suspension of three of their colleagues confirms the company who operates the most recognisable monument.

The labours at the site were unhappy with the new timetable which would result in a reduction in their pay. Following a complaint by three security officers about the new timetable, they were suspended. This was the reason which sparked entire shut down of the iconic Eiffel Tower said trade union official Denis Vavassori to AFP.

Eiffel Tower had as many as six million visitors last year. And this is not the fist time when the iconic monumnet has been hit by the a strikes. In the recent years, there have been many instances where its 300-strong staff have been on strike for various issues ranging from pick-pocketing to maintenance work.

Friday 13th, April, due to a strike of a part of the company security staff, the opening of the Eiffel Tower is closed. The gardens and the esplanade are open. Follow us on Twitter (@laTourEiffel) and Facebook (@TourEiffel) for information.#EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/DSnixIVO2O — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) April 13, 2018

Earlier this year, the Eiffel Tower was shut down. The reason was heavy snow and freezing rain which pummeled parts of France in January resulted in shutting down the Eiffel Tower.