Stockholm terror attack: In touch with Indian Ambassador, all officials safe, says Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj. (Reuters)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday reflected on the terror attack near the Indian Embassy in Stockholm and said that she was in touch with the Indian Ambassador in Sweden. She assured that all the Indian officials were safe. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the attack in Stockholm where a truck was driven into s crowded street killing several and injuring many others. The Prime Minister said that India stood firmly with the people of Sweden in the hour of grief. PM Modi went on Twitter and said that his thoughts were with the families of the deceased and the prayers with those who had been injured in the terror attack.

You may also like to watch:

Meanwhile, it was reported all members of the Indian embassy had been rushed to safety. Speaking to ANI, Indian Ambassador to Sweden, Monika Mohta said,“I heard loud noises and saw two people lying on street. I also saw three others injured. I was in a nearby store in Drottninggatan Street when I heard women speaking in very high tone. When I went outside, I saw some people were screaming when the attack happened. I asked a lady, she said that a truck has hit people and is running people down and then there was a lot of chaos.” Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that everything indicated that the truck crashing into the department store was an incident of a terror attack.

According to last reports, 5 people had been killed in the incident. Reports also revealed that one man had been arrested in the deadly truck crash. One of the witnesses said, “I was at a nearby store on Drottninggatan street when the attack happened, there was a lot of chaos, people crying.” It must be understood that the attack took place less than 100 metres from the Indian embassy.