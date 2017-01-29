State of California sues President Donald Trump over ‘unconstitutional’ immigration order

Over Donald Trump’s order of suspending visas and immigration benefits without discussing the same with the Congress, The State of California has sued the US President over his executive orders. (Source: AP)

The state government filed a lawsuit on the same a day after the president signed the executive orders. As per the document, Trump violated not just the Constitution but also the laws and treaties of the United States. The lawyers have claimed that Trump did not do his job by protecting the civil rights of those living in the state of California, but also the United States.

The newly elected Republican President is accused of suspending visas and immigration benefits for people who have a certain ethnicity and religious beliefs.