Stand up against US, Israeli villainy, Iran leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urges Muslims

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday urged Muslims worldwide to take a stand against the US and Israel’s “villainy” during the imminent annual Haj ceremonies. One of the topics related to the Islamic world is “the issue of al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Aqsa Mosque, which is in focus today,” Xinhua news agency quoted Khamenei as saying. He said the US interference in the affairs of Muslim countries and its creation of terrorist groups is another important reason for the Muslims to take stand against these countries during the Haj ceremonies to be held in late August in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.