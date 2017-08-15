Sri Lanka’s former first lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa quizzed over rugby player murder

Sri Lanka’s former first lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa (Reuters)

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the former Sri Lankan first lady, was questioned by the police today for four hours over the murder investigation of a rugby player in 2012. Rajapaksa was summoned earlier but she had sought a different date. It was said that the police wanted to question her on the investigation of the alleged murder of Wasim Thajudeen, a rugby player.

A vehicle belonging to her Siriliya Saviya charity had allegedly been used in the murder. Thajudeen’s death which was earlier dubbed an accident was later declared a murder with fresh investigations after Mahinda Rajapaksa lost the presidency in January 2015. Namal, the Joint Opposition parliamentarian and the elder son of the former president in a tweet said that current government plagued by the scandal of the issuance of Central Bank bonds is trying to hound his family to subvert public attention on the bond scam.

Ravi Karunanayake, the former foreign minister was forced to resign last week following his testimony made at the Bond scandal investigation probe. Namal Rajapaksa said his younger brother Yoshitha and Rohitha have also been summoned by the police on different investigations. They will be questioned tomorrow.

After Karunanayake’s resignation the government backbenchers have been demanding speedier action on the wrong doings of the Rajapaksa regime. They claimed that lethargy in the bureaucracy had meant that none of the cases against the former regime have slowed. The current government was elected with the promise of investigating the alleged corruption in the 10 year rule of Rajapaksa.