Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe questions former president’s opposition to development of Hambantota

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has questioned the joint opposition and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa that why they oppose the development program for Hambantota which is aimed at uplifting the future of the people. Wickremesinghe pointed out that the development programs can only begin once a comprehensive understanding of the economy is conducted and the government is continuing the development agenda of former president, reports Colombo Page.

“We have not rejected any of the principles regarding the Hambantota development. We even presented proposals on the regions development schemes in 2002. Thereafter, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa commenced the development agenda, which President Maithripala Sirisena has re-launched,” the Prime Minister explained. He called upon Rajapakse to meet with the venerable head monks of Hambantota and declare his r support towards the Industrial Zone saying that it would be a gift to the people. Earlier this month, violent protests erupted at the inauguration of the industrial zone near the port city of Hambantota. The villagers marched against what they say is a plan to take over private land for the industrial zone in which China will have a major stake.