Sri Lankan parliamentarians to visit China next week

Fifteen Sri Lankan parliamentarians will visit China next week to attend a program on disaster management. China handed over the equipment estimated at 293,000 U.S. dollars to the Sri Lankan Parliament to boost parliament to parliament ties between the two countries. While appreciating and accepting the donation, Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said to date over 100 parliamentarians had visited China for several programs with the support of China.

Jayasuriya said a further 15 parliamentary members would visit China next week to undergo a program on disaster management. “We hope to strengthen this relationship further,” Jayasuriya said. China’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka. Yi Xianliang, said China welcomed more local parliamentarians to visit China and would look forward to further boosting ties with the island country. Yi said he would also encourage more Chinese companies and investors to invest in Sri Lanka. Recently, China Merchants Port Holdings has signed a $1.12 billion agreement with the SriLanka Ports Authority to develop the Hambantota Port in southern Sri Lanka.