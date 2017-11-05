Sri Lanka, China open Industrial Zone Office in Hambantota

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said at the launch ceremony that the office was an important milestone in the strong ties between both sides. (IE)

Sri Lanka and China have jointly launched the “Sri Lanka-China Logistics and Industrial Zone Office” in the southern port of Hambantota.

The office will overlook the operation of the 50-square-km Industrial Zone officially established in January and serve as a workplace for the Sri Lankan and Chinese staff, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said at the launch ceremony on Saturday that the office was an important milestone in the strong ties between both sides.

The Sri Lanka-China Logistics and Industrial Zone will transform Sri Lanka into an important trading and logistics hub and attract massive investments to the Hambantota area, he added.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter in the Indian Ocean and I believe Sri Lanka will also become a transitional point for China soon,” Wickremesinghe said.

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Yi Xianliang, said the opening of the office was an important step as many enterprises from China and other countries had expressed interest in investing in the zone.