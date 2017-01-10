Spotify offers Barack Obama a job as ‘President of Playlists’

The job advertisement says applicants should have “at least eight years’ experience running a highly-regarded nation”, CNBC reported. (Reuters)

US President Barack Obama will soon be without employment but he has at least one job offer from a music streaming company to become the ‘President of Playlists’. Obama recently joked that he was hoping for a job at Spotify when he leaves the White House on January 20 at the age of 55. And it seems the music streaming service is keen to oblige him, after it posted on its careers page a vacancy for “President of Playlists.”

The job advertisement says applicants should have “at least eight years’ experience running a highly-regarded nation”, CNBC reported.

The role requires someone with a Nobel Peace Prize, which of course Obama won in 2009. Also, knowing famous artists is a plus.

“Have good relationships with a wide range of artists and musicians. Ever had Kendrick Lamar play at your birthday bash? We’d love to hear about it!,” the tongue-in-cheek Spotify job posting reads.

Another favourable characteristic of the candidate is the ability to “speak passionately about playlists at press events.” “Let us be clear, you should be nothing short of one of the greatest speakers of all time,” the job posting says.

The opportunity was tweeted out by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. It followed the quip Obama made about waiting for a job offer from Spotify, while he was speaking to Natalia Brzezinski, CEO of Symposium Stockholm, a technology, music and fashion festival in Sweden.

“I’m still waiting for my job at Spotify…Cuz’ I know y’all loved my playlist,” Obama was quoted as saying in an Instagram post by Brzezinski.

Obama has previously curated playlists for Spotify and his list this summer featured an eclectic mix of songs from “Rock Steady” by Aretha Franklin to “So Ambitious” by Jay Z and Pharrell.

The outgoing US president has been talking about his plans following Donald Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton in November and suggested he will stay in Washington until his youngest daughter finishes high school.

He has hinted at remaining in politics, but it leaves the door open for more playlists from Obama.