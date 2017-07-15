Spectacular landing of Boeing 747! You won’t believe your eyes; must watch video

Let’s watch the spectacular landing of Boeing 747 video!

YouTube is full of aeroplane landing videos. But, this one is extremely different. After seeing this video, one may come to assume that it is morphed or tampered with to make it interesting but this is 100% original video. The video shows spectacular landing of Boeing 747. The video has garnered lakhs of views on YouTube and still going viral. Earlier, in the day, Air Canada aborted landing made headlines. Investigators are looking into the frighteningly close call involving an airliner that nearly hit planes on the ground at San Francisco International Airport. The investigators are trying to determine why the pilots made such a rookie mistake and nearly landed on a busy taxiway instead of the runway. The Air Canada plane with 140 people aboard came within 100 feet of crashing onto the first two of four passenger-filled planes readying for takeoff. Let’s look at the spectacular landing of Boeing 747 video:-

Runways are edged with rows of white lights, and another system of lights on the side of the runway helps guide pilots on their descent. By contrast, taxiways have blue lights on the edges and green lights down the center. Then there is the radio transmission in which one of the Air Canada pilots sounded puzzled about seeing what appeared to be the lights of other planes on the runway. Safety experts said that should have prompted the crew to abort their approach long before they did.