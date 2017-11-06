Spain crisis: Belgium court releases sacked Catalonian leader Carles Puigdemont on condition

Puigdemont and his four former ministers fled to Belgium last week after being removed from power by the Spanish authorities in an attempt to end the autonomous northeastern Spanish region’s secession attempt. (Reuters)

A Belgian court has released former Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont, and four of his former cabinet members on condition. The hearings were held here at the Office of the Attorney General. A Belgian judge released the Catalonian leaders but forbade them from leaving the country, Efe news reported. The court ordered them to provide an address in Belgium where they would be residing. It also asked them to personally attend each of the hearings. The judge has 15 days to decide on what to do about the capture orders filed against the Catalonians by Madrid, the Attorney General’s Office confirmed in a statement. Puigdemont and the others testified separately before the Belgian authorities between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday. They then left together in a minibus. They made no statements upon leaving the office. Some 15 people displaying the Catalonian flag shouted words of encouragement to Puigdemont and his colleagues, saying “courage” and “you’re not alone” as they departed.

The Belgian Attorney General’s Office is expected to issue a statement specifying the details of the Catalonians’ legal situation. Puigdemont and his four former ministers fled to Belgium last week after being removed from power by the Spanish authorities in an attempt to end the autonomous northeastern Spanish region’s secession attempt.