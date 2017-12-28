South Korea, US to hold talks on revising trade deal on January 5

South Korea said on Thursday it will hold talks with the United States on January 5 on revising a 2012 trade pact, in a bid to address issues raised by Washington about the U.S. trade deficit.

South Korea said on Thursday it will hold talks with the United States on January 5 on revising a 2012 trade pact, in a bid to address issues raised by Washington about the U.S. trade deficit. The meeting, to take place in Washington, will be led by Michael Beeman, an assistant U.S. Trade Representative, and Yoo Myung-hee, a director general for FTA Negotiations from South Korea, according to Korea’s trade ministry. The decision comes after Seoul in October agreed it was open to talks on revising the two countries’ bilateral trade deal to address U.S. demands about reducing its trade deficit with South Korea. Since the trade agreement went into effect in 2012, the U.S. goods trade deficit with South Korea more than doubled to $27.6 billion last year. But through July 2017, the bilateral trade deficit fell to $13.1 billion from $18.8 billion during the same period of 2016, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.