South China Sea drive by China to bolster claim over disputed area now includes a cinema; know why

China has been coming up with facilities in islands in its domain encouraging its citizens to settle in the disputed area. (Reuters)

As a part of its plan to establish its hold over the South China Sea, China has opened a modern cinema hall in Yongxing Island, a state media report said. As per PTI, more than 200 locals and soldiers watched Chinese movie The Eternity of Jiao Yulu’ at the Sansha Yinlong Cinema’, located in Sansha municipality yesterday. “The cinema will show at least one film every day, so residents and soldiers on Yongxing Island can enjoy films simultaneously with moviegoers across the country,” Gu Xiaojing, general manager of Hainan Media Croup, was quoted as saying by the news agency.

China has been coming up with facilities in islands in its domain encouraging its citizens to settle in the disputed area. The Chinese government has also built artificial islands, some with facilities for garrisons as also airstrips in order to strengthen its control over the area. Countries like Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines and Taiwan have also laid claimed over the South China Sea.

The movie theatre is equipped with the advanced projection equipment, with latest 4K digital projectors and 3D perforated screen for movie viewers to make them feel pleasure of big screen, Xinhua report said.

According to Chen Zijian, general manager of Hainan Film Company, which takes care of the theatre, said two mobile projection units have also been bought by the theatre and plans are afoot to screen movies for free on more islands within local municipality to meet demands of local residents.

Last year, a public library was opened in Sansha for the first time. The city also has a stadium and has organised numerous cultural activities, said PTI report.